The police said the recently launched Operation Puff Adder is yielding results with the killing of nine gangsters operating on the Kaduna-Abuja highway and the seizure of arms.

Two of the gangsters were injured, while some others escaped. However, one policeman sustained gunshot injury.

According to Frank Mba, a deputy commissioner of police and spokesman the nine suspects died in a shootout with police operatives on 10 Aprilbinside Akilbu Forest, off the highway..

Police also reported the capture of six Ak47 Rifles, one Pump Action Gun, 1,206 rounds of Ak47 Ammunition, 7 Magazines, 28 Cartridges and 158 expended shells.

Operation Puff Adder was launched by the acting Inspector General of Police M.A Adamu on Friday 5 April.

It will be executed in collaboration with the Nigerian Armed Forces and the Department of State Services (DSS).

It involves massive deployment of well-trained, well-equipped and well-motivated personnel and combined operational assets from the various security agencies, is tailored towards ridding the Country of all forms of crimes and criminality.

Under prime focus are Kaduna–Abuja Expressway, Kogi, Katsina, Niger and Zamfara States.

During the launch which took place at Katari Bishin District, Abuja – Kaduna Expressway, Acting IGP Adamu appealed for public support.

He said no Police agency anywhere in the world, no matter how well-trained, equipped or motivated, can solely achieve its community security and safety mandate without the support of the community.

He called for the full support and cooperation of the civil populace, particularly, traditional rulers, religious leaders, youth associations, market bodies, cultural associations and professionals among others in the fight against criminals especially kidnappers, armed robbers, cattle rustlers amongst others.

The IGP also made a special appeal to drivers, commuters and indeed all citizens that may come in contact with Police officers deployed for the Operation to cooperate with them and show understanding in the interest of public safety.

The IGP however, sounded a note of warning to persons who engage in criminal activities, especially along the Abuja – kaduna Expressway, to give-up their nefarious activities and embrace other legitimate means of livelihood or be prepared to face the full consequences of their actions.