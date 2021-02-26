



The Oodua Peoples Congress, OPC, in Oyo State said yesterday that it arrested four suspected Kidnappers in the Ibarapa, area of the state.

The group, under the supervision of its state coordinator, Mr Rotimi Olumo, said it made huge progress with the arrest of the second in command to the dreaded kidnapper, Wakilu, Isiaka Muhammadu was also arrested.

The arrest was made around 1 pm on Friday, while the OPC was on a search mission for the dreaded Wakilu that had been terrorising the entire area.

Muhammadu, who was arrested around 5 pm, had given vital information that might lead to the arrest of the kingpin.

Olumo stated that suspected kidnappers had been a thorn in the flesh of the residents of the community.





According to him, the four suspects have been handed over to the police and they are presently at the Ago ranger, Civil Defence headquarters in Igbo Ora.

Meanwhile, the search mission, according to the coordinator, is still ongoing as the OPC was determined to rid the entire South-west of kidnappers and other criminal elements in the southwest.

The development was part of the success recorded through the recent South-west Security Stakeholders Group, SSSG, held in Lagos.

“We are determined to rid the southwest of criminal elements, including kidnappers and bandits, we are always ready to complement the efforts of the police and the southwest security Network (Amotekun) in the state, and we will not relent in this efforts,” Olumo said.