



The Oniru of Iruland, Oba Gbolahan Lawal Abisogun II, has warned against plans by faceless individuals to cause breach of peace under the pretext of staging a protest in Iruland, Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos.

Recall that last week a violent clash ensued between two Oniru royal families over alleged control of estates belonging to the entire Oniru families.

Oba Lawal had been accused of plan to take over of control of Oniru estates allegedly belonging to the family of the immediate past Oniru, late Oba Idowu Abiodun, who passed on in 2019 at the age of 82.

Since Lawal was installed as the new Oniru of Iru kingdom on June 7, his ascension to the throne has been a subject of controversy between the Abisogun and Akiogun ruling houses.

Meanwhile, Oba Lawal, who raised the alarm in a statement by his media office, said the planned protest has been scheduled to take place today (Monday) at an undisclosed location.

According to Oniru media office, “the attention of the Oniru’s palace and the Oniru royal family has been drawn to a planned protest by a faceless group sponsored by some disgruntled members of the family in order to precipitate and create confusion within the Iru Kingdom.

“We are using this medium to alert members of the public and, in particular, security agencies to be alive to their responsibilities and forestall a probable break down of law and order in Iruland through this ill-conceived protest, meant to hoodwink unsuspecting members of the public and cause a breach of public peace.





“We have it on good authority that thugs and paid agents from outside the kingdom have been recruited and mobilised to be part of the protest slated for Monday, July 13, at a yet to be announced location.

“It is important to reiterate that Iru Kingdom is a peaceful, upscale community in Lagos which has been further reaffirmed by the Oniru of Iru, Oba Abdulwasiu Gbolahan Lawal, who upon his ascension, continued to demonstrate his commitment to ensuring that all residents and business owners have a comfortable environment to live in and do business.”

The Oniru, while reiterating his belief in, and respect for, the right to protest as a constitutional right, expressed hope that the planned protest is carried out lawfully and peacefully as anyone that operates outside the law or attempt to cause any breach of the peace in the name of protest would be dealt with according to the law.

He added: “We are, therefore, advising parents and guardians to warn their wards not to be used for any act that will cause public disturbance.

“All residents are similarly enjoined to go about their lawful duties unhindered, as all efforts are being made to ensure that peace and development continue to reign in Iru Kingdom.”