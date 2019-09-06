<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Professor Gideon Okedayo of the department of Mathematical Science at the Ondo State University of Science and Technology (OSUSTECH), Okitipupa, has been kidnapped.

At the time of filing this story, however, details of the unfortunate incident are still sketchy

Meanwhile, our source disclosed that the don was kidnapped along Auchi road in Edo state.

Dayo Temola, a member of the staff of Osustech, confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday.

“With utmost shock and disbelief that we received the news of reported kidnapping of Professor Gideon Okedayo of the department of Mathematical Science, Osustech, Okitipupa,” the statement read.

“Professor Gideon Okedayo is a thoroughbred academic who has and still contributing to the growth of education in Nigeria and beyond.

“We, therefore, think that in all honesty, he deserves no place in this heinous act of man’s inhumanity to man. We hereby call on Government and relevant security agencies to fast track his unconditional release.”