Twenty years after Ore, the headquarters of Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State, was disconnected for non-payment of electricity bills, the community and others in the council have been reconnected to the national grid.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Klick Konnect Networks International Ltd, Mr. Alex Ajipe, who disclosed this through a letter to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, said the reconnection was made possible by the intervention of the governor.

Ajipe facilitated the Ondo-Linyi Industrial Hub where several companies are situated.

He said the conglomerate at Ore reconnected the communities as part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of the companies.

The letter said: “The most significant development is that we must thank you for your intervention. Ondo-Linyi Industrial Hub and their entire host community have just been electrified.

“This is very significant to the host community, who has had no electricity for close to two decades. It is also significant to the Linyi investors, who had relied on self-generated, expensive sources to power their equipment.”

Besides reconnection to the national grid, Ajipe said the presence of the Ondo-Linyi Industrial Hub in Ore has increased the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the government.

Other CSR of the Ondo-Linyi Industrial Hub, he said, included the provision of transformers in order to ensure steady, stable electricity supply and provision of potable water.