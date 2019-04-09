<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, on Tuesday gave a marching order to all security agencies in the state to go after the armed robbers who participated Monday bloody bank robbery incident in Idoani community in Ose local government.

Seven lives including a policeman were reportedly lost during the attack on the only bank in the community.

Already, security operatives said they have arrested a suspect in connection with the robbery incident.

Akeredolu gave the directive while paying a condolence visit to Alani of Idoani, Oba Olufemi Olutoye, at his palace which is a stone throw to the attacked bank.

The Governor represented by his Deputy, Agboola Ajayi, described the incident as unfortunate but implored the security agents to fish out those who perpetrated attack.

“We are glad that a suspect has been nabbed and I am very sure he will create a channel that will lead to the arrest of those criminals”, he said.

The Governor assured that his administration will continue to partner with the security agencies to nip this kind of incident in the bud.

Akeredolu however charged residents of the State to always assist the security operatives by providing useful information to help in reducing crime in the State.

Oba Olutoye said the bandits also came into his compound damaged his door and by the time they gained entrance, they discovered it was a fruitless effort.

He appealed the State government to assist the bereaved in order to lessen the burden the incident had caused them.