Mrs. Tope Olorunfemi, who was kidnapped by some suspected Fulani herdsmen last week has been released on Wednesday evening.

The 35-year-old woman, who worked at a quarry site was reportedly abducted by some suspected Fulani herdsmen on Afo-Idoani Road, in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The victim, who is a staff of the Xiamen Wine Stone in Afo town, was abducted on her way back home from work on a commercial motorcycle also known as Okada at gunpoint near Irekari Comprehensive High School, Idoani.

It was gathered that the following day after the incident, the hunters from the four communities in the area organised a search party rescue the victim, and suddenly a call came from the kidnappers demanding N3 million ransom.

A source said, “After four days of pleadings and negotiations, the kidnappers agreed to take N300,000 from the family of the victim following the intervention of all the royal fathers, chiefs and well-meaning individuals from the four communities.”

Narrating her ordeal, the victim said the kidnappers forcefully stopped the commercial motorcyclist, who carried her and dragged them into a nearby bush where they dispossessed her of all her personal belongings at gunpoint.

According to her, the motorcyclist was released a few hours after the abduction, leaving her to treck several hours with the hoodlums throughout the night in the bush.

She added that she later discovered that the kidnappers and the motorcyclist colluded to carry out the act.

She said, “They didn’t know I understand the Hausa language. I was shocked to hear the conversation between the motorcyclist and the kidnappers, negotiating on how to share whatever ransom my family can afford to pay.”

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, Mr. Femi Joseph, said the police was still investigating the matter.

”We are on the matter and the hoodlums will soon be apprehended,” Joseph stated.