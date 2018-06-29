The kidnapped wife of the Alagua of Agua-Akoko in Akoko North East Local Government Area of Ondo State, Mrs. Olukemi Agunloye, on Thursday, regained her freedom after five days in the custody of her abductors.

Also, the driver of the monarch, Mr. Mumini Abudu, who was kidnapped alongside Mrs. Agunloye has also regained his freedom.

The duo were kidnapped along Isua Akoko road on Sunday evening while traveling to Ugbe Akoko to attend a family function.

They were both released after an undisclosed amount of money had been paid as ransom by the family of the traditional ruler.

Mrs. Agunloye while recounting her ordeal said she drank unhygienic water meant for cows while in a forest where they were put for five days.

She narrated that she was beaten occasionally, harassed and assaulted by her captors, adding that she could not eat for the first three days of her abduction.

The Alauga of Auga Oba Samuel Agunloye expressed gratitude to God, Ondo State government and the people of his community.

He said the combined efforts of security agencies in the state led to the release of his wife.

The police Area Commander in charge of Akoko, Mr. Razak Rauf, said the police were on the trail of the kidnappers, assuring that they would soon be brought to book.

It was gathered that the two victims were already receiving medical attention.