Ondo: Masquerades arrested after robbery operation

The Police have arrested two masquerades who allegedly robbed residents of Melege community in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The masqueraders identified as Sheriff Ojo and Muhammed Lukman were arrested after they allegedly robbed one Adinoyi Mohammed of N370,000 and his mobile handset.

The spokesperson of the State Police Command, Funmi Odulami, confirmed the incident.

“The two suspects who paraded themselves as masqueraders, inflicted injury with cutlasses on one Adinoyi Mohammed, dispossessed him of the sum of ₦370,000.00, a handset valued ₦32,000.00 and a shirt valued at ₦2,500.00.”

“They also inflicted injury on the victim’s father, Saliu Ajayi before leaving the scene of the incident but they were apprehended by security agents within the town.

“Two cutlasses, charms and masquerade clothes were recovered from them and the two suspects had been arrested and will soon be charged to court while effort is ongoing to arrest the other fleeing masqueraders.”