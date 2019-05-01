<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ninety-four Memoranda have been submitted by communities across Ondo state that are demanding the creation of Local Government Council Development Areas, (LCDA’s).

The Chairman of LCDAs creation committee, Prince Adelanke Odogiyon at a news conference said committee’s members would reconvene next week Tuesday to review the memoranda.

According to the former President, Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), members would not only visit the proposed LCDA’s but would also study each of the Memoranda to know if those Council areas would be viable if created.

Odogiyon, who said that there had been few reactions to the suggested LCDA’s headquarters, pointed out that cross border LCDA’s would not be tolerated.

He said the move to create LCDAs in the state was legal and constitutional, adding that it is part of Governor Oluwarotimi’s promises during electioneering campaigns.

Odogiyon observed that any State that is interested in creation of LCDAs can do so because it can be substantiated legally, stressing that Supreme Court has ruled that creation of LCDAs is legitimate, while States lack power to create local government except the National Assembly.

He explained further that each member of the Committee had been given copies of the submitted memoranda to study, adding that they will reconvene next week Tuesday to review and analyze contents of the Memo.

The chairman also said that members of the Committee are not under any undue pressure from any quarter, saying they will follow the mandate given to them to a logical conclusion through diligent and due process.

He maintained that members of the Committee will soon visit all places where they received memoranda in order to have face to face interaction with the concerned people.

Odogiyon called for the cooperation of the people of the State, as the government is ready to do laudable programmes that will affect the state positively, where governance will be brought to the door steps of the masses.

The Secretary of the Committee, who also doubles as the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Dr. Deji Akinwalere, said the creation of the LCDAs would bring governance closer to the people.

Akinwalere said the development would be rapid in the state, stressing that decentralisation of governance and power is key to development.

The LCDAs Committee set up by Akeredolu on March 19, has three months to submit its report.