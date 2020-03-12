<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has urged corps members to be positive on various issues and challenges affecting the country.

Akeredolu said this on Thursday at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Permanent Orientation Camp, Ikare Akoko, during the swearing-in of Batch “A’ (Stream 1) corps members deployed to the state.

The governor, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Special Services Department, Mr Gbenga Elewuju, urged the corps members to contribute meaningfully to every sector they would be deployed to.

Akeredolu said his government would continue to create an enabling environment for the scheme to succeed.

“Your coming together should not be viewed or seen as a ploy to foster an ethnic, religious or cultural agenda of a particular zone or region.

“Rather it should be appreciated as a deliberate attempt by those in authority to make us speak with one voice and see ourselves as one indivisible entity.

“Learn to integrate with people of diverse culture and create a bond of unity and oneness.

“Mix freely, ensure that you respect other peoples’ opinions and restrain yourself from forcing your ideas on others, even if your argument is superior, under any given circumstance.

“The heights attained by our heroes past were not achieved on a platter of gold but through self-denial, sweat and blood, while some paid the supreme sacrifice, just to keep us together till date.





“The biographies of leaders of this great country are full of challenges and their paths to greatness strewn with thorns.

“Without thorns, it would be impossible to wear the crown, and if you must be seen as champions or conquerors, then the essence of NYSC will be meaningful to you,” he said.

The NYSC State Coordinator, Mrs Grace Akpabio, said that corps members would only be posted to places where their security would be guaranteed, with good accommodation.

Akpabio said that the management of the scheme would not fold its arms and allow miscreants inflict pains and psychological trauma on corps members.

“I wish to announce that following the outbreak of Lassa fever and Coronavirus, the NYSC, as a scheme, has, as a proactive measure, embarked on far-reaching actions in order to guard against the contraction of the deadly diseases by corps members.

“Accordingly, the scheme has been in constant touch with the National Centre for Disease Control, the Federal Ministry of Health as well as tertiary medical institutions within the state.

“It is gratifying to note that infrared thermometers, hand sanitisers, face masks, wash hand basins as well as soaps have been provided in all the 37 NYSC secretariats and at strategic locations at the orientation camps nationwide,” she said.

Newsmen report that everyone entering the camp was screened at the entrance of the camp as a measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus.