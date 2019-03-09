



Two persons were reportedly killed on Saturday in political mayhem at Oba-Akoko, headquarters of Akoko Southwest local government area of Ondo state.

Sources alleged that some hoodlums had stormed the community to snatch ballot boxes which led to youths rampage where properties worth millions of naira destroyed including police station and police vehicles.

It was during the melee that two persons were shot to death, while the third one with gunshot wounds was on admission at the hospital.

The Police Area Commander for Ikare-Akoko, Razak Rauf, an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) who led a contingent of police to the town to prevail on the people, described the act of vandalization of police property as barbaric.

He said investigation has commenced while culprits would be arrested and brought to book.