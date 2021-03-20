



An 18 year-old-girl, Idowu Biletiri, on Saturday allegedly stabbed her elder brother, Kehinde Biletiri, to death at Igbokoda in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.

An eyewitness told the ) that trouble started when the suspect returned home after leaving the house for some days without any trace of her whereabouts.

“Her deceased brother queried her on her return, seeking to know where she had been since she left home.

“It seemed she was angered by the question and then went straight for a kitchen knife which she stabbed her brother with to death.





“Only the two of them were at home when the incident occurred, this has thrown the whole community into confusion and mourning,” the source said.

The state Police Command’s spokesman, ASP Tee Leo-Ikoro, said the incident had not been reported officially to the command.

Mr Leo-Ikoro said the case was rather reported to the Ondo State Security Network code-named Amotekun Corps.

“I can confirm that the incident occurred but it was reported to the Amotekun Corps and they are in charge of the case now and until it is reported to the police, we cannot carry out any investigation,” he said.