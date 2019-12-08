<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Renowned human rights activist, Mr. Oghenejabor Ikimi Esq, on Sunday said there is no law in Nigeria prohibiting the arrests of suspects in Court.

Ikimi made the assertion in a telephone chat with newsmen in Warri.

Ikimi who is the Executive Director of the Centre for the Vulnerable and Underprivileged, CENTREP, however, explained that arrests cannot be made when the Court is in session.

The legal practitioner insisted that the Court cannot be a refuge for any suspects.

While noting that Politics have overtaken everything in the Country, Ikimi said, “There is no law that says you cannot arrest any person in Court except when the Court is sitting, you have to wait outside the Courthouse. If you do that, you will be disrupting proceedings of the Court and you could be guilty of contempt.”

Ikimi cited the Administration of the Criminal Justice Act saying, “One can execute any warrant of arrest anywhere except when the Court is in session.”

He wondered while lawyers are arguing over the purported arrests of Mr. Omoyele Sowore inside an Abuja Court by officials of the Department of State Security, DSS.