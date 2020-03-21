Mr. Okoi Obono-Obla, the former Chairman of the disbanded Special Investigation Panel on Recovery of Public Property has been detained by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, about 5 months after he was declared wanted by the agency for alleged graft.
ICPC spokesperson, Rasheedat Okoduwa, told the media he was detained in Abuja.
Mr. Obono-Obla insists he is innocent arguing that the agency was on a witch-hunt.
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]