Mr. Okoi Obono-Obla, the former Chairman of the disbanded Special Investigation Panel on Recovery of Public Property has been detained by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, about 5 months after he was declared wanted by the agency for alleged graft.





ICPC spokesperson, Rasheedat Okoduwa, told the media he was detained in Abuja.

Mr. Obono-Obla insists he is innocent arguing that the agency was on a witch-hunt.