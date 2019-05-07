<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An alleged disagreement between two families over the sharing formula of benefits from an unexplored crude has led to the death of two persons in Aboh, Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State.

It was learnt that the Nigeria Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) was planning to explore the crude from an existing oil well before the disagreement broke out.

As a result of the disagreement, elders of the community were said to have barred further activities at the location until the contentious issues are resolved.

But, some youths allegedly went to deceive the company, claiming that they could resume exploration as the issues have been settled.

A native of the community, Tony Osborg, said “during the attempted entry into the family land hosting the wellhead by the enumerators working for NPDC, fight broke out between the two families. Gun shots and machetes followed and two lives were lost.

“Despite efforts by the community elite to invite the military to forestall further attacks and counter-attacks, the community has remained vulnerable with no feasible security presence.”

Osborg said the host family “rejected the proposal and insisted that they are entitled to keeping 60 percent as was the precedent on a recent negotiation during the Nextoil/NNPC OB3 pipeline project.”

However, Community Development Committee (CDC) Chairman, Olise Imegwu, said he learnt of the death of one person, blaming the crisis on attempts by the host family to create their own community within the larger community.

Imegwu said the company had signed a global Memorandum of Understanding with the kingdom, insisting “there is only one Aboh kingdom and now the family is saying before the company can do anything in their land, it must come directly to them. On three occasions that the company came to the land, the family drove them away.”

Commissioner of Police, Adeleke Adeyinka, confirmed that the community is in crisis over issues relating to oil exploration.