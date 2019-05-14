<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 20-year old man, Chinwetalu Oranu, has been arrested by the Anambra state police over alleged abduction of one Obiora Okonkwo in Agbara industrial layout, Ogun State.

Police spokesperson in the state, Haruna Mohammed, disclosed this on Tuesday in a statement.

He said the suspect was arrested by operatives attached to Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) and Operation Puff Adder at Omagba Phase 1, Onitsha.

He said, “In order to further stem the tide of armed banditry and other heinous crimes in the state, operatives attached to Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) and operation Puff Adder had on 13/5/2019 at about 2:pm arrested at Omagba phase 1, Onitsha one Chinwetalu Oranu ‘m’ aged 20 years.

“Suspect masterminded the kidnap of one Obiora Okonkwo ‘m’ at Agbara industrial layout in Ogun State on the 30/4/2019 and has confessed to the crime.”

The PPRO added that the suspect would be handed over to Ogun State Police command where the offence was committed for further investigation and prosecution.

In a related development, two persons were arrested for allegedly robbing one Peter Morah of his motorcycle and two mobile phones at gunpoint.

The suspects, Ajumobi Chibueze, aka Ijele (24) and Bosa Chidi (28) were tracked down by Police operatives attached to the Command Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) and operation Puff Adder.

Confirming the arrest, state Police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed, said all items robbed have been recovered from the suspects.

He said the case was being investigated after which suspects would be charged to court.