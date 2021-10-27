Ogun: Police announce details for recruitment of 10,000

The Ogun State Police Command has given details for the conclusion of the process for the recruitment of 10,000 Constables.

The announcement was contained in a statement on Tuesday by the Command’s spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi.

According to the statement, the police was carrying out the recruitment in collaboration with the Police Service Commission and it affected indigenes of the state who took part in the 2020 exercise.

It said the next step will be a Computer Based Test for shortlisted candidates.

The CBT is scheduled to hold on October 29 and 30, 2021 at the Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta, starting from 8 am daily.

Oyeyemi said: “In view of this, all candidates who applied and attended the physical exercise last year 2020 are advised to visit the recruitment portal on www.policerecruitment.gov.ng and print the CBT examination slip, if qualified for the next stage of the exercise, on or before 28th of October, 2021.”

He added that the State Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, while wishing the candidates success, warned them against falling victim to job scammers as the recruitment is absolutely free and devoid of any financial obligation on the part of the candidates.

Candidates were enjoined to call 08123822910 for any enquiry regarding this exercise.