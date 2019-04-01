<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

A new Commissioner of Police, Bashir Dabup Manama, has been deployed to Ogun State and has since resumed duty in the state.

Bashir Dabup Makama, a Political Science graduate of Bayero University Kano; succeeds Police Commissioner, Ahmed Iliyasu.

The New Police Commissioner enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force in 1986 as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), and served in various police Commands across the country in different capacities.

He was once an assistant Commissioner of Police in-charge of operations in Anambra State; he was Area Commander Port Harcourt in Rivers State.

He also served as Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations in Kano State, as well as Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Special Protection Unit, force headquarters Abuja.

He was later posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge of Adminstration in Anambra State from where he was promoted to the rank of Commissioner of Police in 2016 and posted to Benue State. From Benue State, he was posted to Force Criminal Investigation and intelligence Department (FCIID) Abuja as the Commissioner of Police in-charge of Administration, from there, he was posted as Commissioner of Police Kwara State.

His last point of duty is Akwa Ibom State before his deployment to Ogun State as the new Police helms man in the State.

He is a member of several International organisations -notably the National Organisation of Black Law Enforcement Agents (NOBLE) USA and international Association of Chiefs of Police (I.A.C.P).

His hobbies include dancing and reading. He is happily married with lovely children, according to the Police Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement on Monday.