Ogun: Police arrest three for robbing store

Three suspects – Anu Ibikunle, 32; Rasheed Bisiriyu, 22 and Adebowale Dada, 25 were on Thursday 22nd of July 2021 arrested by operatives of the Ogun State command of the Nigeria Police for invading a provision shop and dispossessing the owner of “a huge sum of money.”

Their arrest followed a distress call received at the Atan Ota Divisional Headquarters at about 9:45 pm that men of the underworld had invaded a provision and drinks shop at Oke Ore area, and the owner, one Tope Alabi, had been held hostage.

According to the command’s spokesman, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the Divisional Police Officer, Atan Ota division, CSP Abolade Oladigbolu, promptly mobilized his men and moved to the scene.

“On sighting the policemen, the hoodlums, who first attacked the policemen, later took to their heels having realized the determination of the policemen to subdue them.

“They were hotly chased and the three of them were subsequently apprehended,” he said.

One locally made pistol, two live cartridges and assorted dangerous charms were recovered from them.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCID) for discreet investigation.

He also appealed to members of the public to always inform the police on time whenever they notice any distress situation.