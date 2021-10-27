Ogun: Police arrest three as gunmen invade community, shoot six, injure others

Gunmen suspected to be land grabbers have invaded Jegede village in Igbesa, Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State, shooting six residents and inflicting varying degrees of injuries on others.

The hoodlums also armed with dangerous weapons, were said to have shot six persons whom they left to die before the police came for their rescue.

Three persons: Adewale Muyibi, Kamoru Ayodele and Taofeek Ogundele, were arrested in commission to the crime.

The suspects were apprehended on October 25, 202, following a report received by the police in Agbara that land grabbers had invaded the village.

The Police Public Relations Officer DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the incident to newsmen in a statement in Abeokuta on Wednesday.

Oyeyemi said that the suspect armed with dangerous weapons went on rampage, shot and inflicted injuries on some members of the community while some run away for safety.

He said that upon the report, the DPO Agbara division, SP Saleh Dahiru, led his men to the scene where six men were rescued and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The men are: Sunday Okorie, Shoneye Akeem, Lakan Oloyede, Jimoh Musibau Akande Oyedeji and Hamzat Idiris.

Exhibits recovered from them included six live cartridges and fourteen expended cartridges.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, has directed that the suspects be transferred to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.

The CP also directed that the fleeing members of the gang be hunted for and brought to justice. The CP, therefore, warned land grabbers to stair clear of the state, as their violent activities will not be tolerated by the command under his watch.