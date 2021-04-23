



The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Ogun Command, on Friday, said it intercepted and impounded a petroleum tanker used by vandals to siphon 45,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in the state.

It said the tanker was intercepted at Ifote village, near Ipara, in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state.

The NSCDC state Commandant, Mr Hammed Abodunrin, told newsmen in Abeokuta that the command got information around midnight that some vandals were stealing fuel from the pipelines and immediately swung into action.

Abodunrin said that immediately the vandals saw the headlights of the NSCDC team, they took to their heels, abandoning the already loaded 45,000 litres tanker.

He said that the area was notorious for pipeline vandalism, as most of the vandals came in through the bush to siphon fuel.

The commandant said that the command would continue to work 24 hours to ensure that the nation’s critical national resources were protected, warning pipeline vandals to desist or face the wrath of the law.





He said that the tanker and its contents had been impounded, and the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) immediately notified so that they could get the fuel from the tanker.

Abodunrin said the command would investigate and take the case to court, where any equipment used for vandalism could be forfeited to the Federal Government.

He said that the NSCDC Commandant General, Ahmed Audi’s focus was to ensure that economic saboteurs did not have their way.

“Our existence is to ensure that Nigeria’s economy is protected by ensuring that we carry out one of our major mandates, that is protection of critical national infrastructure, and the commandant general has really empowered us.

“He has deployed vehicles, motorcycles and equipment that can assist us to ensure that we have capacity to protect the pipelines ,” Abodunrin said.

He warned community leaders and villagers not to be collaborators with vandals, but rather, to collaborate with the NSCDC.