Ogun: Man electrocuted while ‘stealing cables’

A man has been found dead on an electricity pole in Kobape area of Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The corpse was discovered on Sunday by residents, who wake up to something strange in between the electric wire poles.

Our correspondent gathered that nobody knew when or why the man decided to climb the pole as he was not an official of an electricity distribution company.

Some of the residents said the man must have climbed the pole to commit suicide by getting himself electrocuted, while others believed he might be on a mission to steal cables.

“We woke up this morning to see the corpse of a man on the electricity pole. The death of the man is mysterious.

“We didn’t know how he died. Maybe he wanted to commit suicide or he wanted to steal cables, only God knows,” one of the residents said.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident to newsmen on Sunday.

Oyeyemi said, “The man climbed the pole, possibly he wanted to steal the wires.

“I don’t think he wanted to commit suicide, because he has cut some of the wires.

“If he wanted to commit suicide, he only needed to climb the pole and hold the naked wire.

“But, according to the information at my disposal, he has cut some of the wires.

“Maybe there was a sudden power supply when he was cutting the cables.”

Oyeyemi disclosed that the corpse has been removed by the police, adding that the case is still being investigated.