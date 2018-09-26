A former Head of Service in Ogun State, Oladipo Odulate, Wednesday, dragged her ex-wife, Odulate Oluwatoyin before an Abeokuta Magistrate Court sitting in Isabo, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital for allegedly abducting her own son, Odulate Oluwaseyi.

The ex-wife who moved into Odulate’s house at age 24 after the death of her father was charged alongside her new husband, Adenrele Afolabi, on a four count charge of forceful abduction, breach of peace, forceful grabbing and threat to expose Odulate.

They were accused of committing an offence punishable under Sections 516, 249, 355 and 86 criminal code law of Ogun State of Nigeria, 2006.

Oluwatoyin, who nurses a five-month-old baby, was on Tuesday detained by the police at Ibara Divisional Police Headquarter, allegedly on the order of the former head of service from where she was moved to the court.

The 31-year-old dentist who had earlier intimated newsmen about the case said she was invited by the police to see her son, being the agreement between her and Odulate, only to be detained by the police.

Oluwatoyin, while narrating how she fell out with Odulate said she packed into his house because she wanted a fatherly care before she got pregnant for him with which she gave birth to Oluwaseyi.

She further explained that she had to commit Odulate to the relationship when she was age 29 and had to suggest an introduction which was done in September 2016.

According to her, the relationship got worse after the introduction, alleging that she had to be raped in rigorous sex anytime she got pregnant until she lost five pregnancies.

The accused person alleged that she suffered so many domestic assaults including serial rape by Odulate who is in his 70s and had to move out of the house with the son since he wasn’t ready to turn over a new leaf despite appeals by her parent.

Oluwatoyin further explained that Odulate held on to the son about a year ago when she took the boy to him only to change the boy’s school without her knowledge.

She explained that she later got to know that the boy was enrolled at a Nursery and Primary school at Ibara Housing Estate in Abeokuta, adding that she attempted to see the boy at the school but was restrained allegedly on the order of Odulate.

She further explained that another attempt to see the boy landed her at Ibara GRA police station where the police mediated and undertaken was signed that she could be coming to the police station to see her boy anytime she wishes but with about three days’ notice.

At the police station on Tuesday, Oluwatoyin told newsmen that she was given an option to abandon the new husband and move into Odulate’s house in order to save herself from the court case.

After hearing the bail application filled by their counsel on Wednesday, Magistrate Adeola Adelaja granted them to bail in the sum of N250,000 each with two sureties in the like sum.

The two sureties, according to the court, must show evidence of tax payment while the case was adjourned till November 8, 2018.