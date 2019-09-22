<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola at the weekend, inaugurated the Governing Boards of Osun State Health Insurance Agency and Osun Primary Healthcare Boards.

Performing the inauguration in his office in Osogbo, the State Capital, Oyetola said the boards were inaugurated as part of the administration’s commitment to ensure quality, qualitative, affordable and accessible healthcare delivery to the people of the state.

He, however, charged members of the boards to discharge their duties with high sense of responsibility, probity, selflessness, commitment and diligence.

Members of the board of Osun Health Insurance Agency, include Hon. Adeoye Andrew Adelakun (Chairman); Executive Secretary, Osun Health Insurance Scheme, Dr. Niyi Ogini; Director Health Planning and Statistics, Ministry of Health, Mr. Gbenga Oyebode; Director Medical Services, Dr. Ayobami Oni; Coordinating Director Ministry of Economic Planning, Budget and Development, Mr Akinola Adekunle Layiwola; and Director Ministry of Finance, Mrs. Abolude Ganiyat Titilola.

Others are: Director, Local Government and Inspectorate Service, Mr.Olusola Adedokun; Director P.S.O, Mr. Najeem Akintola; Director Medical Laboratory Services, Mrs Gbonjubola Akinola; State Coordinator, NHIS, Mr. Ahmed Yahaya, Osun NLC Chairman, Comrade Jacob Adekomi; Mr Titus Olufemi Aiyedun; Dr Olatunji Olabisi Odebunmi and Comrade S.O Faniran, among others.

The governor expressed confidence that the inauguration of the boards will contribute in no measure to advance the health sector in the state, adding that the boards will serve as a driven force towards the actualisation of the government’s goal at taking quality healthcare to the people’s doorsteps.