The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on Friday approved the promotion exercise for 2016/2017 conducted for teaching and non-teaching staff in the public secondary and primary schools in the State as well as the conclusion of the exercise for graduate teachers in primary schools.

This was contained in a statement by the Ogun State Head of Service, Engineer Lanre Bisiriyu in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

According to the statement, the Governor also directed the Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) and the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) to start issuing letters of promotion to the affected officers immediately.

The statement added that the Governor reiterated that his administration would continue to accord priority to the welfare of workers in the state.

He acknowledged the invaluable contributions of teachers in reshaping and developing tomorrow’s leaders, in line with the premium his government places on the education sector.

The Governor said, “Education is the bedrock of our society and teachers play a key role in transforming the lives of our children and our administration would continue to provide a conducive atmosphere to enhance qualitative teaching and learning in the State.”

The statement added that “the Governor congratulates the Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff in Public Primary and Secondary schools on this elevation and calls for a more focussed and diligent approach to their schedule of duties.

“You should also see it as a higher responsibility and reciprocate the gesture by complementing the Administration’s resolve to restore the Education sector to its pride of place amongst the comity of states, in line with the Building Our Future Together Agenda of the present administration,” the Governor added.