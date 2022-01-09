Ogun driver stabs lover’s husband to death

Daniel Udoh, a 38-year-old commercial driver has been arrested in Ogun for allegedly stabbing one Emaka Umonko, the husband of a woman with whom he was having a secret love affair to death

Udoh stabbed Umonko when he confronted him about the illicit affair he was having with his wife at the Onipanu area of the state, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, Ogun police command spokesperson said in a statement on Sunday.

According to the statement, Udoh was arrested on Jan. 7 following a distress call received by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Onipanu Divisional Headquarters, CSP Bamidele Job.

Explaining the incident that led to the death of Umonko, Oyeyemi said in the statement that the deceased, who had been suspecting Udoh, confronted him for having an illicit affair with his wife.

This, he said, led to a serious fight between the two men.

“While the fight was going on, Udoh, a commercial driver, brought out a knife and used it to stab the deceased severally at his back and chest, which made him (the deceased) to collapse.

“Upon the distress call, the DPO Onipanu Division, CSP Bamidele Job, immediately detailed his men to the scene, where Udoh was promptly arrested and the knife recovered as an exhibit.

“The victim, a welder, was rushed to the State Hospital Ota but was unfortunately pronounced dead by the doctor on duty.

“The remains of the victim were subsequently deposited at the Ifo General Hospital mortuary for post mortem examination,” he said.

Oyeyemi quoted the Commissioner of Police in the state, Lanre Bankole, as directing that Udoh be transferred to the homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department, for further investigation.

He said that the suspect would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.