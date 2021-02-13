



Residents of Imeko-Afon Local Government Area of Ogun State have called on the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, to come to their rescue on the alleged incessant killings and destruction of their farms by suspected herdsmen.

This is coming after a farmer, Dele Olowoniyi, and two others were reportedly killed this week by suspected herdsmen.

The residents made their position known in a letter dated February 9, 2021, addressed to the governor and signed by the chairman of the transition committee of the local government, Olusola Oke.

They asked the governor to come to their aid, claiming that they now sleep with their eyes open as they do not know when the herdsmen would come and attack again.

The letter titled, ‘Situation report on the activities of Fulani herdsmen in Imeko-Afon Local Government Area, Ogun State, save our soul’, partly read, “The situation in Imeko-Afon Local Government Area has become a great cause of concern and it is affecting the daily activities of people at Imeko-Afon.

“Imeko Afon being a border town has so many influxes of tribes of which the Fulani herdsmen have become a threat to lives and property at Imeko-Afon without any recourse to the indigenes.”





Meanwhile, youths under the auspices of Yewa-North Patriotic Forum have issued a seven-day ultimatum to killer herdsmen in Yewa-North Local Government area of Ogun State.

The youths gave the ultimatum on Friday, 24 hours after suspected Fulani herdsmen killed five persons in Owode-Ketu, Egua in the council area .

The group gave this ultimatum in a press statement tagged, ‘YNPF to killer Fulani herdsmen: We can’t condone you beyond seven days’ and made available to newsmen on Friday, in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The president of the group, Sanni Omobolaji, signed the statement.

He said villagers had been living in fear and pains of the incessant killings which he said could only be traced to the herders mostly, but refused to fight back, hoping that a quick solution would be proffered after complaints to the government.

The statement read in part, “As responsible young people in Yewa-North, we have tried to ensure that our coexistence works, even, when we are the legitimate owners of Yewaland but, today’s gruesome killing of five of our people has shown that killer Fulani herdsmen can only live in their own world.

“Now is the best time to dissolve the marriage of inconvenience between our people in Yewa-North Local Government and the killer Fulani herdsmen as we cannot condone these criminals beyond seven days in our domain.”