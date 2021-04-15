



The police in Ebonyi State, Nigeria’s South-east, have confirmed the killing of three of their operatives by gunmen in Abakaliki, the state capital.

The police spokesperson, Loveth Odah, told reporters on Thursday that the officers were shot dead at a checkpoint on Onuebonyi/Nwezenyi Road, Abakaliki on Wednesday night.

Ms Odah, a deputy superintendent of police, said the assailants, who pretended to be holding a burial rite, drove round the area in a tricycle before opening fire on the police officer.





“Right now, investigation is ongoing and we are committed to bringing the perpetrators to book,” she said.

The police spokesperson appealed to the public to support the fight against crime by providing useful information to the police and other security agencies in the state.

Personnel of the Nigeria Police Force have come under serious attacks by gunmen in recent times in some parts of the south-east region.