Official: Teenager drowns in Kano

The Kano State Fire Service has confirmed the death of a 17-year-old boy, Muhammad Muktar-Tijjani, after he drowned in an open water at Semegu Sabon titi area of Kano on Saturday afternoon.

The Public Relations Officer of Service, Saminu Abdullahi, in a statement in Kano, said that the boy drowned when he fell into the open water.

“We received a distress call at about 02:25 p.m. on Saturday from one Muhammad Bello.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene at about 02:37p.m,” he said.

Abdullahi said that Muktar-Tijjani was, however, brought out of the water dead.

He added that his corpse had been handed over to the ward head of Kankarofi.