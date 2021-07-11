Metro

Official: Teenager drowns in Kano

17 seconds ago
Chidinma Uchechukwumgemezu

The Kano State Fire Service has confirmed the death of a 17-year-old boy, Muhammad Muktar-Tijjani, after he drowned in an open water at Semegu Sabon titi area of Kano on Saturday afternoon.

The Public Relations Officer of Service, Saminu Abdullahi, in a statement in Kano, said that the boy drowned when he fell into the open water.

“We received a distress call at about 02:25 p.m. on Saturday from one Muhammad Bello.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene at about 02:37p.m,” he said.

Abdullahi said that Muktar-Tijjani was, however, brought out of the water dead.

He added that his corpse had been handed over to the ward head of Kankarofi.

Get more stories like this on Twitter and Telegram

Recommended Stories

Related Stories