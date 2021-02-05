



The police in Edo State said they have killed eight suspected kidnappers in the state in the last three weeks.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Phillip Ogbadu, disclosed this on Friday in his maiden media briefing since assumption of office.

Mr Ogbadu also disclosed that two kidnap victims were rescued within the period under review.

He said, “From January 13 to today February 5, that is three weeks since I resumed office here, we have killed eight kidnap suspects during operations.

“Within the period under review, the command also arrested 71 suspects for various crimes in the state.”

He explained that those arrested included 26 people for alleged cultism, 17 for alleged armed robbery and 11 persons for alleged kidnapping.

Others were three suspected ritualists, six murder suspects, one rape suspect, while five suspects were arrested for alleged unlawful possession of fire-arms and two for alleged assault.

The police commissioner said exhibits, which included two AK-47 rifles, one TO6 gun, eight locally made guns, 119 live ammunition and 27 cartridges, were recovered from the suspects, while eight vehicles, one motorcycle, three empty magazines and two dummy guns were also recovered.





“The command adopted a due diligence system of administration, robust tactical operations and ensured that cases are properly investigated and prosecuted.

“Highlights of the activities undertaken in the period under review include anti-crime patrols and raid operations around identified black spots and these are still ongoing.

“Bush combing patrols are also ongoing in the state and town hall stakeholders meetings have commenced and will be regularly held to review the security situation.

“Engagement of community members in accordance with community policing philosophy of the IGP, as well as intelligence-led policing will be encouraged,” he said

The police commissioner called for cooperation and support from the government and residents in the state in order to rid the state of crimes.

He urged members of the public, landlords, agents, traditional rulers, park operators and opinion leaders to be sensitive and responsive to strange faces seen within their communities.