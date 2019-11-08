<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board says it is yet to commence the sale of the 2020/21 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination application forms.

The board’s Head of Media, Dr Fabian Benjamin, made this known in a telephone interview with newsmen on Friday in Abuja.

He explained that the board was still in the process of admissions and so had not commenced the sale of any form.

“There’s a guideline being circulated presently that the board will soon commence the sale of its 2020 UTME forms in January, while others even said it had commenced already.

“This is not true because we have not rolled out our forms for sale yet; admissions into tertiary institutions are still ongoing and have not closed yet because we work with a calendar.

“Nigerians should disregard all that is presently being circulated, it is all the antics of fraudsters who want to hoodwink the unsuspecting public and dupe them of their hard-earned income.

“When we commence the sale, we have our official channels like our Twitter handle to pass the information and would also advertise to let the public be aware,’’ he said.

NAN recalls that the board had earlier stated that the first choice admission for public universities, which commenced from August 2, would last till November 16.

It also stated that admissions into private universities which commenced from August 21 would end on February 15, 2020, while the second choice admissions for public universities would begin from November 17 to December 17.