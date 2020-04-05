<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Days after the Federal Government warned that the prevalence of fake news in the country was distracting it from the fight against the Novel Coronavirus, four inmates in the Kaduna Custodial Centre of the Nigeria Correctional Service NCoS have lost their lives following injuries sustained last week in an attempted jail break.

The inmates at the condemned convicts section of the Centre had reportedly gone on rampage when rumours filtered into their cell to the effect that the federal government had granted them pardon as part of measures to decongest the facility and curtail the possible outbreak of Covid-19 among inmates.

Angered that they were still kept behind bars in spite of the fake news announcing their release, the inmates went violent in an attempt to force their way out.

“Let me throw some light on developments at the Custodial Centre in Kaduna. The inmates at the condemned section of Kaduna Custodial Centre, on the misinformation circulated on the social media on the false amnesty granted to some sets of prisoners began a mutiny, which I will call a riot. I want to assure Nigerians that we have put it under control. We have sent circulars round the custodial centres in Nigeria to tell the managers and the inmates that the information is fake and false and that we are working on appropriate measures to decongest the Custodial Centres”, Interior minister, Rauf Aregbesola, had told reporters shortly after the rioting.





He was however silent on the number of casualties. But the Kaduna State Command of the Nigeria Correctional Service NCoS in a statement yesterday, announced the death of four of the inmates.

Command Controller of Corrections, Sanusi Mu’azu Danmusa said the clarification had become necessary following misrepresentations in a section of the media with regards to the March 31 incident.

“This press release is necessary to assure the public that the command and indeed the Service is not trying to hide any fact as purported by a section of the Press, especially when life is involved.

“Four inmates later died in the hospital from the injuries sustained in the melee that ensued while being restrained by the Custodial officers from breaking jail. For the avoidance of doubt, all the deceased inmates were from the condemned section of the Custodial Centre where the jail-break occurred.

“A comprehensive investigation has commenced on the directive of the Controller General of the Nigeria Correctional Service, Alhaji Jafaru Ahmed”, he added.