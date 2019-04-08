<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The chairman of Wukari Local Government Area in Taraba State, Daniel Adi, says at least 10 people have been killed and several others injured in the ongoing clashes between Jukun and Tiv ethnic groups.

Addressing newsmen in Wukari yesterday, Adi said about 10 communities had so far been burnt at Kente Ward of the council area.

“As I am talking to you now several households, including Government Day Secondary School (GDSS), Kente, were burnt down by the attackers in the early hours of today (yesterday),” he said.

Governor Darius ishaku of Taraba State and his Benue counterpart, Ortom, have appealed for calm.

Also reacting, Chief David Kente, a former All Progressives Congress’ governorship aspirant in Taraba State, who hails from the area, also condemned the crisis.

He said the Tivs and Jukuns in Kente had coexisted peacefully for many years after their first clash in 1991.

When contacted, the spokesman of the Taraba State Police Command, David Misal, confirmed the ongoing clash.