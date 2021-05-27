The police command in Ekiti on Friday confirmed the killing of a police officer as gunmen allegedly abducted a Chinese expatriate in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

A police officer was yesterday killed during an attack by assailants on a police patrol team at Akwukwu-Igbo, the administrative headquarters of Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State.

A security source told newsmen that the incident occurred at about 8am on Wednesday, adding that a police van the team was using was set ablaze by the assailants while some of the officers sustained varying degree of injuries.


The policemen were said to be on a stop-and-search duty when they were attacked along Otulu-Akwukwu Igbo road.

The source said a police officer died during the attack.

The police public relations officer, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident when contacted.

