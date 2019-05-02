<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Hearing in the trial of April 5th, 2018 Offa, Kwara state robbery suspects could not continue yesterday due to the absence of a leading prosecution witness.

The five accused persons in the bloody incident, Ayoade Akinnibosun, Ibikunle Ogunleye, Adeola Abraham, Salahudeen Azeez and Niyi Ogundiran, are standing trial on charges of criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide and armed robbery.

At the resumed hearing of the case yesterday before Justice Haleema Salman of the Kwara state High Court, the leading prosecution counsel, Prof Wahab Egbewole (SAN) informed the court that the security crisis in Zamfara had prevented the prosecution witness to be in Ilorin for the case.

Accordingly, Prof Egbewole prayed the court to adjourn the cases and the defence counsel Mathias Emeribe did not object to the request. Justice Salman had on April 8, 2019 adjourned ruling on the admissibility of the five accused confessional statements to a later date.

The prosecution and defence counsel had argued on admissibility of the accused confessional statements as the defence counsel maintained that the statements were obtained under duress and should not be admitted in evidence.

Already, the court had admitted in evidence the medical examination report on the wounds allegedly inflicted on the suspects during the course of their interrogation by the police. Justice Salman then adjourned the case to 6th and 7th of June for continuation of hearing.