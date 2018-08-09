The Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Police Command, Mr. Aminu Saleh, has called for increased use of technology to fight crime and ensure adequate security in the country.

Saleh made the call in Ilorin while addressing officers and men of the Police after his tour to the Police Area Command and other police formations in the state.

He sympathised with the residents of Offa and the families of the victims of the April 25 Bank robbery which claimed many lives.

The commissioner, however, stressed the need for the installation of CCTV camera in front of the banks, market places and streets linking the banks to further check crime.

“We need to make use of technology as we are in digital world. We must always be on alert and aware of everything around us at all time.

“If not for the CCTV in the banks, the suspects would not have been arrested. “So, we need to do more on technology,” he said.

He also urged officers and men of the command to carry out more surveillance in markets and establish better relationship with market association officials.

Saleh also called on the personnel of the command to relate well with the traditional rulers and youths in order to get tips and useful information on happenings in their surroundings.

He also urged police officers to be diligent and always be at alert in the discharge of their duties.

“Be very vigilant, don’t over criminalise issues and always be prayerful.”

The police boss said that Police Relay Communication (PRC) would be provided to link the Command to Area Commands for prompt response to emergency situation.

He also said that more Police Mobile Force (PMF) would be deployed to the Area Command for effective policing in the area.

Saleh advised the Area Commanders to display the pictures of the policemen that lost their lives during the robbery incident.

The police boss also visited Nigerian Navy School of Health Science, Offa where he assured the Commandant, Capt. Ibrahim Nurudeen, of the cooperation of the police to fight crime.

The Commandant told Saleh that the Navy had further equipped the school after the robbery incident in the town.

He also expressed his readiness to partner with the police to ensure adequate security of the area, adding that both the Police and the Navy were fighting one cause.

The Offa Area Command covers Offa, Idofian, Ilemona, Erin-Ile and Ajase-Ipo police stations.

Saleh also visited traditional rulers in the area as part of his familiarisation tour of Police formations in the state.