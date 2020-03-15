<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





There is controversy surrounding the whereabouts of 81-year-old Ms Florence Ada-Young popularly known as ‘Ada-Young’ who went missing three weeks ago.

The octogenarian reportedly lived with dogs numbering about 80 at one-storey building located at No. 39 Nike Road opposite St. Theresa Catholic Church, Abakpa Nike, Enugu State. She was last seen on February 24, 2020.

It is rumoured that the octogenarian died in her apartment and dogs ate her remains but her tenants who spoke to newsmen debunked it, noting that her whereabouts remained unknown.

A tenant, who identified himself only as Matthew, said, “For three weeks I have not seen of our landlord come out from upstairs. Last week, we started perceiving foul smell coming out of her apartment.”

He said because the woman was aged, they began to suspect that she might have died and start decaying since she lived with dogs.

The tenant said, “on Wednesday, her maternal relations came and everybody was afraid to enter the house for fear of dogs. They engaged the services of someone who entered the house and killed over 50 dogs of different sizes to gain entrance. All the apartments were searched but they could not find her.”





Matthew said the missing octogenarian had told him she was keeping dogs because of incessant robbery witnessed in the area when she returned from abroad years back.

Another tenant, Maduabuchi Ozor, told newsmen that he saw the aged woman last on February 24 with a wound suspected to be a dog bite in one of her legs.

“I noticed her health was deteriorating. She could not stand for three minutes and she started looking for something to hold or seat on. We perceive odour occasionally when any of her dogs dies.

“When we perceived stench last week, some people suspected that she might be dead because we have not seen her for over three weeks. On March 5, a man came and introduced himself as her brother. He said they didn’t hear from her and had been searching for her,” he added.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, said the police had yet to get any report on the incident.