In actualisation of its determination to weed out unqualified graduates from its mobilisation process and ensure more credibility, the National Youth Service Corps has uncovered six persons who attempted to register with fake certificates during registration in its Orientation Camps.

Three of the culprits who were apprehended in Taraba State Orientation Camp claimed to have graduated from Istop University, Cotonou in Benin Republic.

They are; Nasiru Yau from Mass Communication department, Sheu Muktar – Computer Science and Iliyasu Usman from Sociology department.

It was discovered that none of them can neither write nor say anything logical about their certificates or courses of study.

In a similar vein, NYSC Verification Officers also detected two persons in Katsina State Orientation Camp during registration.

They are; Offor Blessing Chinelo KT/19B/3696 Call-Up-No, NYSC/ISU/2019/280122, with BSc result in Insurance and Actuarial Science, Mezenwa Ngozi Chidinma KT/19B/3836 with Call-Up-No NYSC/ISU/2019/259331 with a degree result in Education/English Language while the six suspected victim from the same camp is still under thorough screening.

However, the duo claimed to have graduated from Imo State University.

Meanwhile, they have been handed over to the police for further investigation.

In Kebbi State Orientation Camp, Dakingari, four persons were discovered to have come to camp with fake documents.

They are; Nwachukwu Chimaobi Curtis KB/19B/3046, Ononuju Amarachi Nwamaka KB/19B/3147, Francis Joseph Arinze KB/19B/3135 and Chigozie Evidence Chijioke KB/19B/ 3231.

NYSC Management had earlier issued stern warning that unqualified graduates would not be allowed to participate in National Service adding that anyone caught fake documents in its Orientation Camps would be handed over to the law enforcement agents for prosecution.

The Director-General while addressing Corps Members at Sokoto State Orientation Camp in Wamakko today urged them to abide by the Oath of Allegiance to the country which they swore to.

He counseled them to embrace Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development of the NYSC Scheme to empower themselves.

‘Identity your talents and harness it. Use social media positively, be decent and respect your dignity as graduates. Don’t get involved in fraud, prostitution and any form of cybercrime’.

‘Don’t endanger your safety. Your movement outside the state must be approved by the State Coordinator and do not go outside your place of abode to worship’.

‘Your parents are looking up to you to take care of them in their old age and we don’t want to lose any of you. Please let your colleagues know your movement’, the Director-General appealed.

The NYSC boss upon arrival in camp had earlier inspected Corps Members hostels, camp clinic, kitchen and other facilities.