The 2019 Batch C Stream 2 National Youth Service Corps Members deployed to Katsina State have been advised to abstain from drugs, drunkenness and other social ills during the orientation period, as anyone caught would have his or herself to blame.

Alhaji Ahidjo Yahaya, the state NYSC Coordinator gave this advise while on a visit to the Corps Members at the camp in Katsina at the weekend.

Yahaya who expressed satisfaction with their general attitude and behavior, urged them to maintain the tempo.

Similarly, he urged the Corps Members not to engaged in any act that will undermined the good characters they had already exhibited.

According to him, any corps member who falls guilty of the NYSC Bye Laws will be made to face the Camp Court and the relevant laws applied.

He also enjoined them to be ready to participate in the various Camp Committees as a way of carrying them along in all activities happening in the Camp.

Alhaji Ahidjo Yahaya advised the prospective Corps members to be diligent and obedient to camp rules and regulations.

The State Coordinator warned the corps members to be careful with their valuables and urged them to ensure the proper completion of their personal information on forms provided them to avoid unnecessary mistakes.