The Federal Capital Territory Police Command says it has arrested a 27-year-old man, Mohammed Kolo, for impersonating the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammed Bello.

The Commissioner of Police in charge of the command, Bala Ciroma, disclosed this at a news conference in Abuja on Wednesday.

Ciroma said the suspect was arrested following a complaint received on October 28 by operatives attached to the State Intelligence Bureau of the command.

Ciroma said the suspect had been parading himself as the FCT Minister and defrauding unsuspecting members of the public.

According to him, in the course of the impersonation, he has defrauded his victims of cash worth N52 million paid to him in instalments under pretext of giving them contracts.

He said the suspect had admitted to having access to classified information during his National Youth Service Corps programme at Federal Capital Territory Administration.

The CP said items recovered from the suspect include one 206 Peugeot with registration number ABJ 856 SU, one Tricycle with registration number KEF 807 WT, and one Samsung Plasma Television.

He said other items recovered included one dining set, 10,000 watts fireman Generator set, one washing machine and one Hisene Deep Freezer.

He said the suspect had confessed that the items recovered were bought from the money he fraudulently collected from his victims.

The CP said efforts were being made to arrest the cohorts of the suspect, parading themselves as Director of Procurement, FCTA and Personal Assistant to the Minister.

Ciroma said the suspects would be arraigned in court upon completion of investigation to serve as deterrent to others.