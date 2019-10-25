<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An unidentified boy was on Thursday night reportedly beaten to death by a serving National Youth Service Corps member, in Bebeji Local Government Area of Kano State.

The incident was said to have occurred, on Thursday evening, when the boy rushed into the corps members’ lodge to collect fruits from the residents, who are fond of offering fruits to children within the neighbourhood.

However, in his attempt to collect his share of the fruits, the boy, was said to have stumbled on a corps member, who was provoked by the incident and hit the boy, until he died.

The Public Relations Officer of Bebeji Transformation for Change, Shehu Suleiman, who narrated the incident to newsmen, via telephone, said police officers had barricaded the area, so as to forestall a possible breakdown of law and order, over the incident.

Also, he disclosed that police officers had since taken the corps member, whose name could not be ascertained to their station, while the remains of the boy have been conveyed to a hospital in Bebeji Local Government Area.

When contacted via telephone, the Kano state NYSC Coordinator, Ladan Baba, confirmed that the scheme had been briefed, adding that his officials have since proceeded to Bebeji on Friday morning to further investigate the incident.