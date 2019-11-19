<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Youth Service Corps has said that some of the arrested fake corps members during the Batch B Orientation Exercise have been prosecuted in court and jailed.

The NYSC Director-General, Brig Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim, stated this at the Kubwa Orientation Camp in the Federal Capital Territory, according to a release late on Monday, adding that the scheme’s clampdown on fake graduates had brought sanity into the process.

It will be recalled that the NYSC in September noted that it handed over 85 fake corps members to the police for trial after they were arrested in camps nationwide with fake documents.

The DG stated on Monday that some of the corps members had been prosecuted and jailed in the past week.

He said, “In the Batch B streams 1 and 2, we made several arrests and I am happy to inform Nigerians that some have been prosecuted and jailed last week.

“During the 2019 Batch C mobilisation, over 20,000 foreign-trained Nigerians uploaded online for mobilisation but through our measures of physical verification, only 3,420 showed up. This is to tell you that we are good, because I warned them earlier that if they are not qualified, they should not show up.

“We have not arrested any fake corps member in camps in this current orientation exercise going on.”

While commending the contribution of corps members to the Kogi and Bayelsa states’ elections, the DG said the scheme had enhanced the electoral process in the country.

On the payment of minimum wage to corps members, Ibrahim insisted that the Federal Government had approved the minimum wage for the corps members and that they should wait for payment.