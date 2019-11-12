<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), on Monday, gave further clarifications on the reason two female corps members posted to Ebonyi State were evicted from the orientation camp.

The two members, according to reports, were sent packing for allegedly refusing to wear the NYSC kits in camp.

They were said to have worn skirts against the usual trousers given to them by the scheme.

It was gathered that all efforts to make them change and wear the approved kits proved abortive, forcing the NYSC to de-kit and decamp them.

Following widespread misconception and condemnation that trailed the story, the scheme, on Monday, moved to clear the air on the issue.

The state coordinator, Mrs. Ann Ibe, told reporters that the NYSC followed due process in de-kiting the corps members.

According to her, the corps members were queried for flouting Schedule 1 Article 3 (b) (ix) of the NYSC Bye Laws 1993.

The article she cited according to investigation deals with code of conduct of corps members especially as it has to do with mode of dressing.

A copy of the bye laws obtained by this newspaper clearly states in Schedule 1 Article 3 that ‘every member shall observe the following code of conduct during the period for which the code relates.’