The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps, Brig-General Shauibu Ibrahim, has warned corps members against indulging in armed robbery, cybercrimes or any other crimes during their service year.

Ibrahim stated this while addressing corps members during his unannounced visit to the NYSC permanent orientation camp, at Dankingeri, Kebbi state.

The DG said, “I want to advise you because at all the camps I have visited, I have become pastor and imam. Shun social vices, cultism, cyber crimes, 419, robbery. Please don’t indulge in it.

“A corps member was shot last week for robbery. What did he steal? Handset. It is not good (or) pleasant news at all. You can imagine the embarrassment he has caused to himself, his parents and the scheme.

“Please don’t indulge in any form of crime. Once NYSC completed its investigation, NYSC will just hand over such corp member to the security agency for their own investigation.

“And we will call your parents that their son or daughter was caught in robbery or cybercrimes. Let us not indulge in these,” he advised.

The DG also warned the corps members against unauthorized journey, which he said has contributed to majorities of fatal accidents that had left many incapacitated, stressing that they must desist from such trips to avert untimely death.