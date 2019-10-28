<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The management of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme has announced November 5th as its official date for the commencement of 2019 batch ‘C’ stream I Orientation Exercise.

The orientation exercise is to run from Tuesday 5th November to Wednesday 4th December, 2019 Nationwide.

NYSC management disclosed this on its official twitter account, Monday.

They wrote “This is to inform the general public that 2019 Batch ‘C’ Stream I Orientation Exercise is scheduled to hold on Tuesday 5th November, 2019”.

All prospective corps members slated for the 2019 Batch ‘C’ Stream I Orientation Course who has registered on the NYSC Portal Online are advised to read the instructions on their Call-up Letters and adhere to them strictly.