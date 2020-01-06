<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Olanrewaju Oladejo, 40, who allegedly stabbed his neighbour over a missing phone, was on Monday charged before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The defendant, an NURTW member, who resides at 12, Okedunmola St., Alagbado, Lagos is tried for assault, grievous harm and causing the breach of the peace.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Innocent Odugbo told the court that the offences were committed on Nov. 24, 2019 at the defendant’s resident.

Odugbo said that the defendant stabbed his neighbour, Mr Chijioke Achi, on his left hand over the complainant’s wife missing phone.

Odugbo also said that an argument ensued over the complainant’s wife’s missing phone in the house and the defendant stabbed the man with a broken bottle.

The offences according to the prosecutor contravened the provisions of sections 168, 173 and 245 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs S.K Matepo, however, admitted the defendant to a bail of N50, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Matepo adjourned the case to Jan. 15 for mention.