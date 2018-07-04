A Magistrates’ Court sitting in Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti, on Wednesday sentenced a 35-year-old nursing mother, Bunmi Salau, to three weeks imprisonment for stealing a bra, mobile phone and N12,000 cash.

The convict, who has an eight-month-old baby, pleaded guilty to a three-count charge of unlawful entry, theft and attempt to escape from police custody.

Salau had pleaded with the court for leniency, saying she could not explain the reason for her action.

The convict, who was not represented by a counsel, also pleaded that there was nobody to take care of her two little children.

Delivering judgment, the Magistrate, Mrs Francisca Olaiye, sentenced the mother of two to three weeks imprisonment with an option of N1,000 fine.

Olaiye also warned her to be of good behaviour.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Adeniyi Famodimu, had told the court that the accused on June 19 at about 6 pm in Oye-Ekiti unlawfully entered the house occupied by one Imisioluwa Adetula, Toyin Ayeni and and Rachael Fajana without their consent and stole their property.

Some of the stolen items, according to the complainants, included a flashlight, one purse containing voter card, one trouser, one mobile phone and an ATM card.

The prosecutor told the court that the convict on the same day jumped over the fence of the police station after her arrest.

She was, however, later rearrested.

He said the offence contravened Sections 383, 390 (9) and 135 of the Criminal Code, Vol. 1, Cap C16, Laws of Ekiti, 2012.

The prosecutor also prayed the court for the release of the recovered items to the original owners, a plea which was granted.