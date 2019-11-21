<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A nursing mother and five others has been abducted by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers in Kaduna State.

The incident, which happened at Unguwar Dan Mani, Igabi Local Government Area of the State, was made public on Wednesday night.

It was learnt that, when the gunmen stormed the area, they began shooting sporadically. A ward head in the community, who does not want his name in print, confirmed the incident to newsmen, saying the whole community is in shock due to the abduction.

He said the gunmen were shooting sporadically throughout the night as they went from house to house, picking their victims.

“We are now in confusion because those abducted were four males and two women. Among the women was a nursing mother known in this community as Matar Ghali. They took her away while the husband Ghali escaped. Gambo and Bukar are among those abducted. These are all poor people and so far we have identified six people that were abducted,” he said.

He said the kidnappers called the wife of one of the victims demanding N10 million ransom.

He appealed to Governor Nasir El-Rufai to come to the aid of the community by providing security in the area.

When contacted, the spokesman of the police in the state, DSP Yakubu Sabo, could not pick his call, while text message sent to him was not responded to.