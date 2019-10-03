<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Ogun Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), on Thursday, trained about 120 personnel on “field communication and tactics” to enhance security in the state.

The one-day training, organised in partnership with the 35, Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Alamala, Abeokuta, Ogun, was held at the NSCDC College of Security Management, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

In his remarks at the closing ceremony, the state NSCDC Commandant, Hammed Abodunrin, noted that the training had become necessary to boost the skills of the officers in the area of intelligence.

He noted that the issue of security had gone beyond carrying guns and other ammunition.

“So, with this, we are repositioning our personnel to enhance their effectiveness in the discharge of their responsibilities of securing lives and property.

“When it comes to security, it is expedient that communication and intelligence are handled and managed professionally to achieve the desired result.

“This training has become so relevant and it is coming at such a time when the nation’s security situation requires experts who can manage data, information and intelligence professionally,” he said.

Abodunrin urged the participants, who were drawn from various divisions of the state, to take good advantage of the opportunity that the training offered to check activities of criminals in the society.